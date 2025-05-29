Gurjar quota leader Vijay Bainsla warns of protest against Rajasthan govt, announces mahapanchayat on June 8

Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) Gurjar Reservation Struggle Committee President Vijay Bainsla, on Thursday, issued a stern warning to the Rajasthan government, saying that a decisive Mahapanchayat will be held in Pilupura (Bharatpur) on June 8, where future actions will be determined.

Speaking at a Shraddhanjali Sabha (tribute meeting) in Pipalkheda at Mahuwa area of Dausa, Bainsla accused the state government of failing to honour its commitments to the Gurjar community.

He asserted, "We will not return home until our demands are met. The government has done nothing in the past 17 months."

In a poster released ahead of the Mahapanchayat, the Gurjar Reservation Committee outlined a series of long-pending demands, including revision of the roster system.

The current system allegedly fails to provide full reservation benefits.

The committee demands implementation at the state level to ensure fair representation, he added.

Another demand is inclusion of five per cent reservation in the Ninth Schedule for the Most Backward Classes (MBC).

The state government should get cabinet approval and send a recommendation to the Central government for this constitutional protection, Bainsla said.

Withdrawal of cases from previous agitations as well as implementation of Devnarayan Yojana were other demands Bainsla spoke about.

Devnarayan scheme has been inactive for 17 months, with no scooty distribution or scholarships.

The committee demands monthly review meetings to resume.

The pending job appointments reserved under the MBC quota over the past six years have not been given.

The state had assured the Jodhpur High Court that MBC reservation would apply across general, OBC, and finally MBC categories, but it has not been implemented, he said.

He also spoke on backlog in Rajasthan Judicial Services. The MBC backlog has not been filled.

The demand is to include these vacancies from 2022 onwards, he said.

Bainsla added that the families of those who lost their lives during the reservation agitation should be given jobs and appropriate compensation.

All agreements made earlier with the government must be respected and pending recruitments must be completed, he said.

Former District Head Ajit Singh Mahwa also addressed the gathering, urging the community to unite for their rights.

He alleged discrimination in panchayat reorganisation, particularly in Khedla Buzurg, and called for participation in another meeting on May 30 to press the demand for a new Panchayat Samiti in the region.

Several community members and leaders attended the event, where Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, a towering personality in the Gurjar reservation movement, was remembered for his contribution to the cause.

