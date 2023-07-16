MP Sahney provides relief to flood-hit Punjab villages

Chandigarh, July 16 (IANS) Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Member of Parliament and Chairman of Sun Foundation, on Sunday disbursed relief material among villagers at Dudhan Sadhan and Patran areas of Patiala in Punjab.



More than 500 tarapulins were distributed to help safeguard against incessant rain which has caused people and livestock to move out from their shelters.

Medicines like dettol and betadine were distributed, to prevent septic allergies and other water-borne diseases, a statement by his office said.

With water stagnancy, mosquito breeding has become a menace and necessary medicines, repellents and ointments were provided to villagers to curb the health effects.

Sahney also provided fodder for cattle and other livestock who are immensely impacted by the flooding.

Sun Foundation volunteers visited interiors of remote villages worst impacted for distribution of relief material along with the district administration team led by Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney.

Sahney, who has been on toes for over a week to reach out to the displaced people, said the Sun Foundation ensures continuous support to help Punjab bail out of this natural calamity and restore normalcy.

