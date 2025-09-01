MP Police uncover illegal arms manufacturing unit in Tikamgarh

Bhopal, Sep 1 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Madhya Pradesh Police has uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing factory which has been operating for the last 40 years in Tikamgarh district.

Country-made pistols were also being supplied in neighbouring states. The Illegal arms manufacturing factory was operating in the name of an agricultural product, which was set up in a remote area (agricultural land) of the Tikamgarh district.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra told media persons that more than 100 country-made pistols were recovered from the factory during the raid conducted on Sunday.

The factory was registered in the name of agricultural products, but country-made pistols were being manufactured. Family has been involved in this business for three generations," Mishra said during the press conference.

The Commissioner said that the operation was launched after the interrogation of suspects recently arrested in Bhopal with illegal weapons revealed links to arms suppliers operating from Tikamgarh. "Acting on this intelligence, a Crime Branch team carried out simultaneous raids in Ramgarh and Chanderi villages on Sunday, with support from the local police," Mishra added. During the raids, officials searched multiple premises.

In Chanderi, the team stormed the house of one Surendra Vishwakarma, who is suspected of manufacturing country-made firearms illegally. Later, the team moved to Ramgarh, where they raided a large warehouse disguised as a workshop for vehicle body fabrication and iron works. Investigators said that under this cover, the facility was being used for large-scale production of firearms.

From the sites, the police recovered a lathe machine, strong iron pipes used for barrels, pins, spare parts, and several finished as well as semi-finished firearms. The findings indicate a well-organised illegal arms supply network with connections beyond Tikamgarh.

Mishra said that the accused were attempting to spread fear by circulating these weapons in different areas, including Bhopal. "Arms (pistols) were also being supplied to other districts and neighbouring states via Jhansi," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.