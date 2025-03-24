MP: Police team attacked in Sehore, one cop critical

Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) Much like the recent attack on a police team in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj, Sehore district experienced another violent incident against the police late Saturday night.

Five villagers attacked a police crew that had been dispatched to Kheri village in the Ichhawar area after reports of a growing dispute.

On arrival, Sub-Inspector (SI) Ramnarayan Dhurve, flanked by two Constables, was ambushed by a group of five attackers -- Hemraj, Vishal, Gajraj, Rahul, and Bhura -- armed only with sticks.

The assault left SI Dhurve in serious condition, forcing his two colleagues to retreat in order to save their lives.

The injured officer was promptly rushed to the district hospital for care while authorities confirmed that charges had been lodged against the five perpetrators.

Senior police officers confirmed the report but were reluctant to divulge on details.

However, police sources said that the trigger for the disturbance was a personal matter.

Kamlesh, a local resident of Kheri, had recently wed a woman from a nearby village. When her family caught wind of the marriage, they converged on Kheri late that night.

Overcome with fear, Kamlesh and his family fled, leaving their home deserted.

Seizing the unoccupied house as an opportunity, a local band of miscreants set about vandalising the property -- an act that immediately alerted the villagers to call the police.

It is the fourth violent attack on police crew reported within a single week.

Just recently in Gadra village, within the Shahpura police station jurisdiction of Mauganj district, the tragic deaths of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramcharan Gautam and a young man named Sunny Dwivedi reminded everyone.

In Damoh, a tense standoff over a weapons seizure resulted in an ASI being shot by the accused Qasim Khan -- a man who later found himself wounded by a retaliatory shot.

At Budhar in Shahdol, even a group of local women pelted a detachment of police officers with stones during an arrest, leaving several injured.

