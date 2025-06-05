MP: Neemuch women lead environmental movement with support from DAY-NULM

Neemuch, June 5 (IANS) In a commendable initiative blending environmental conservation with women’s empowerment, the women of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh have taken a significant step toward sustainability by launching a fruit tree plantation drive. Supported by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), the women, organised in self-help groups (SHGs), are not only contributing to environmental protection but also creating a sustainable source of income.

Marking World Environment Day on June 5, members of various SHGs began planting fruit-bearing trees under the “Women for Trees” campaign in Amrit Garden. The campaign is being spearheaded by the Neemuch Municipal Council and will continue until August 31, with the active participation of women’s SHGs registered under DAY-NULM.

The inauguration of the campaign was held at 8 a.m. and was attended by local MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, Municipal Council Chairman Swati Gaurav Chopra, Chief Municipal Officer Jamnalal Patidar, councillors, members of social and environmental organisations, and numerous SHG members.

The campaign is being implemented under the leadership of Swati Gaurav Chopra and Chief Municipal Officer Jamnalal Patidar, with coordination by nodal officer Abhilasha Chaurasia. The initiative aims not only to contribute to environmental sustainability but also to provide a long-term livelihood opportunity for the women involved.

Speaking to IANS, Municipal Council President Chopra said: "Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked relentlessly not only for development but also for preserving our heritage, which includes our environment. On the occasion of World Environment Day, we are launching the 'Women for Trees' campaign. From June 5 to August 31, tree plantation drives will be carried out across the city, supported by women from self-help groups. These women will also earn an income from the fruits of these trees."

"Today, we planted fruit trees such as apple, guava, mango, jamun, lemon, moringa, and amla - natural gifts from the environment. Women from SHGs will take care of these trees, and when they start bearing fruit, they will sell the produce, creating a source of livelihood."

Maya Kaithwas, a member of the Self Help Group affiliated with DAY-NULM, shared her experience. “On this Environment Day, we have planted trees in the garden as part of our group’s activity. These include fruit-bearing, shady, and medicinal plants. We will care for them over the next two years. This initiative not only helps the environment but also benefits us economically.”

The DAY-NULM has the objective of reducing poverty and vulnerability of urban poor households by enabling them to access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities, in order to improve their livelihoods on a sustainable basis, through building strong grassroots-level institutions of the urban poor. The mission aims to provide shelters equipped with essential services to the urban homeless. In addition, the Mission addresses livelihood concerns of the urban street vendors by facilitating access to suitable spaces, institutional credit, social security, etc.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.