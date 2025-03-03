MP Minister Prahlad Patel defends ‘beggar’ remark, says it wasn't a BJP event

Bhopal, March 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday defended his controversial remark that "people have developed a habit of begging from the government," clarifying that it was his personal opinion and not linked to the BJP.

Patel, who heads the Panchayat and Rural Development Department in the Madhya Pradesh government, said he made the statement at a social program organised by members of his own community. He claimed his remarks were misrepresented.

Speaking to IANS, Patel said, "It wasn't a BJP event, and Congress leaders were also present when I advised my community members to uphold self-respect rather than depend on handouts. I have made this appeal before and will continue to do so."

Patel also hit back at state Congress president Jitu Patwari, accusing him of distorting his words for political gain.

"The BJP has nothing to do with my statement, yet the Congress is trying to defame the party. Jitu Patwari should apologise for his false allegations," Patel added, alleging a conspiracy behind the controversy.

Patwari, responding to Patel's remarks, had accused the BJP of arrogance and insensitivity.

"This is an insult to the struggles of those facing hardship," Patwari said on Sunday. "Before elections, they make false promises. When the people remind them, they shamelessly call them beggars. Let them remember -- soon, these very BJP leaders will come begging for votes."

The controversy erupted after a video of Patel’s speech at the unveiling ceremony of Veerangana Rani Avantibai Lodhi’s statue in Rajgarh district surfaced online.

In the video, Patel is heard saying: "People have developed a habit of begging from the government. Leaders arrive, and they are handed a basket full of petitions. They are garlanded on stage, and a letter is placed in their hands. This is not a good habit. Instead of asking, cultivate the mindset of giving. This will lead to a happier life and help build a cultured society."

He further remarked that this "army of beggars" is weakening society. "Can you name a martyr who has ever begged?" he asked. "Yet, we continue to organise events, make speeches, and move on."

