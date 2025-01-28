MP Lokayukta produces Saurabh Sharma before Bhopal district court

Bhopal, Jan 28 (IANS) Former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma, booked on charges of disproportionate assets, was produced before a Bhopal district court on Tuesday evening.

Authorities had recovered 52 kg of gold and Rs 11 crore in cash during a raid last month. The raid also uncovered several illegal properties linked to Sharma.

Sharma was apprehended by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police earlier in the day while en route to surrender in court. He was presented before the court a few hours later.

Director General of Lokayukta police, Jaideep Prashad, had earlier said that Sharma is currently under interrogation and would be presented to the court within the mandated 24-hour period.

Addressing concerns raised by Sharma's advocates about life threats, Prashad assured, "There is no threat to Sharma or his associates. Agencies are here to serve the people, not to intimidate."

Sharma’s lawyers had earlier alleged that their client and his aide, Sharad Jaiswal, were facing threats from unnamed individuals. However, Prashad dismissed these claims, emphasizing that their safety is not at risk.

During a press briefing, Prashad revealed that Sharma was arrested based on intelligence inputs indicating his presence in Bhopal. When questioned about Sharma's hideout prior to his arrest, Prashad said it was too early to disclose such details as the investigation was ongoing.

Responding to requests from Sharma’s advocates for video recording of the interrogation, Prashad confirmed, "No, video recording will not be done."

Prashad also disclosed that efforts are underway to apprehend Sharma’s co-accused. Notably, two of his aides -- Sharad Jaiswal and Chetan Gaur -- remain at large.

Over the past two and a half months, multiple agencies, including the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta, Income Tax Department, and Enforcement Directorate, have conducted raids across various locations in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

In December, the Enforcement Directorate raided more than 12 premises linked to Sharma's relatives suspected of involvement in the case.

Sharma joined the Transport Department in 2016 as a constable on compassionate grounds following his father’s death in 2015. After 12 years of service, he took voluntary retirement in 2023, even as an inquiry against him was pending at the time.

Meanwhile, Sharma's aide, Sharad Jaiswal, had offered to surrender provided the state government guaranteed his safety.

