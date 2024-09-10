MP to kick-start 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign on PM Modi's birthday on Sep 17

Bhopal, Sep 10 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to celebrate Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday on September 17 with the launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign.

A proposal in this regard was approved by the state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.

According to sources, the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

"The state-wide campaign would be known as 'Swachhata Hi Seva'. A presentation in this regard was given during the Cabinet meeting," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Under this campaign which will be run in social and religious places, government offices, schools, colleges, gram panchayats and urban bodies, the public will be made aware of the importance of cleanliness.

Notably, September 17 also marks two years of 'Project Cheetah', India's ambitious attempt to introduce African cheetahs in the wild in the country where the species was officially declared extinct in 1952.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district, marking the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project..

Project Cheetah is directly monitored by the National Tigers Conservation Authority (NTCA) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Under the translocation project, 20 cheetahs were brought to India in two batches -- eight from Namibia and 12 from South Africa. Now after two years, there are 12 cheetahs born on Indian soil. At present, there are 24 cheetahs at Kuno -- 12 adults and 12 cubs.

