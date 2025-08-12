MP: Janmashtami celebration to begin from Aug 14

Bhopal, Aug 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government has made an elaborate plan to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna, which is celebrated as 'Janmastami' falling on August 16.

The celebration will start with traditional enthusiasm and fervour throughout the state from August 14, with cultural and devotional programs taking place to highlight the life, teachings, and social contributions of Lord Balram and Lord Krishna.

Statewide cultural and devotional programs will be held between August 14 and August 18, highlighting the life stories, teachings, and contributions of Lord Balram and Lord Krishna for the welfare of society.

There will be special events at selected temples across the state, involving participation from educational institutions like universities, colleges, and schools, along with local literary, social, and cultural bodies.

Key religious sites linked to Lord Krishna’s life - such as Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain, Narayana Dham, Amjhera, Jamgarh, and Janapav - will host major events.

A special programme will also be held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal. A three-day special celebration programme, ‘ShriKrishna Parv’, will be organised at Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain, where Lord Krishna attained education and wisdom.

Three-day event (from August 16 and August 18) being organised by the state's Cultural and Tourism Department will highlight the historical and religious significance of all sites related to Lord Krishna in the state, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

On the first day, the programme will feature Krishna Leela by artists of Vishala Cultural Institution, Ujjain, a flute recital by Anupam Wankhede, an Indore-based renowned artist.

On the second day (August 17), performances will include Bareli folk dance by a group of artists, who will be presenting Krishna Leela.

On the final day, there will be the Thathiya folk dance by a group of artists from Betul and Ujjain.

