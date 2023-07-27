MP to include 'Baiga' among the most backward tribes

Bhopal, July 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to include the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) Baiga among the most backward tribes in the state.

Baiga also have sub-castes like - Bijhwar, Narotia, Bharotiya, Nahar, Rai maina and Kath maina.

The largest number of Baiga tribes are found in Mandla, Balaghat, Singrauli and Shahdol districts of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, at least seven tribes communities ( Abujh Maria, Baiga, Bharia, Birhor, Hill Korba, Kamar and Saharia ) in Madhya Pradesh have been categorised under the PVTG.

"Particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) Baiga of Singrauli district would be included among the most backward tribes,” CM Chouhan said.

He also announced to upgrade the existing ‘Charan Paduka Yojana’ scheme, which was introduced ahead of the assembly polls in 2018 under which, the government provides slippers, saris and water bottles to 15 lakh tendu leaf pluckers of the state.Now, the government has decided to provide umbrellas to them and for this purpose, an amount of Rs 200 each would be given to each beneficiary.

“I used to feel bad when my sisters used to go barefoot in the forests to pluck tendu leaves and thorn pricked their feet. If the Chief Minister is their brother, why should his sisters walk barefoot? Keeping this in mind, we have upgraded the Mukhyamantri Charan Paduka Yojana. Now, we have decided that umbrellas will also be given to the tendu leaf collectors. For this, an amount of Rs 200 each is being sent to their accounts,” Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister made some tendu patta collectors wear slippers with his own hands.

He said, "The double-engine governments are constantly working for the service and welfare of the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing free food grains, housing, health and all necessary services to the poor. Poor people, who are landless, are being given pattas under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojana in the state.”

