MP holds immense investment opportunities: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday held a one-on-one discussion with a group of industrialists in New Delhi and invited them to the upcoming Global Investment Summit (GIS) scheduled for February 24-25 in Bhopal.

Addressing the gathering of industrialists from across the country who participated in the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has immense investment opportunities across all sectors.

He said the state offers abundant water resources from rivers like Narmada and Tapti, a consistent electricity supply, rich forest resources, and a strong network of roads, railways, and airways.

He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is swiftly advancing from being the world’s 5th largest economy to becoming the third-largest economic power and the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to available this opportunity.

Highlighting India's strengths in both natural and human resources, he stated, “We can only progress by expanding our industries.”

He noted that Madhya Pradesh’s industry and investment policies are highly investor-friendly, with a special focus on startups. The state ensures timely processing of all industrial operations along with various incentives.

"Madhya Pradesh is 40 times cheaper than Delhi and 100 times cheaper than Mumbai. There are unlimited opportunities for investment in sectors like textiles, with 200 per cent incentives offered in this sector," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister further stated that the upcoming GIS is not just a formal event but a glimpse of a prosperous and opportunity-rich Madhya Pradesh.

Over 400 participants attended the event, including investors from New Delhi and nearby regions. The event also saw the participation of diplomats and business representatives from 40 countries, including ambassadors, high commissioners, consuls, chief secretaries, and economic and trade experts.

Chief Minister has told media persons that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bhopal GIS on February 24 while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony on February 25.

