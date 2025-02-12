Gujarat: GTU submits report on answer pattern manipulation in nursing exam case

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (IANS) Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has submitted a comprehensive report to the Health Department in light of recent allegations concerning irregularities in the nursing examination. The controversy centres on claims that the exam's answer key followed a sequential 'ABCD' pattern, potentially indicating malpractice aimed at favouring certain candidates.

The GTU's report encompasses detailed information on candidate scores, answer sheets, and specifics of the exam's paper design.

Notably, it highlights instances where candidates' responses adhered to the 'ABCD' sequence, raising concerns about the integrity of the examination process.

The Health Department is now tasked with reviewing the report to determine the appropriate course of action, which may include the potential cancellation of the nursing exam.

The authorities have emphasised the importance of ensuring fairness for all 70,000 candidates who participated in the exam for 1,903 nursing positions.

Gujarat has faced several examination paper leak incidents in recent years, undermining the integrity of its recruitment processes.

In December 2021, the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) conducted a head clerk recruitment exam for 186 vacancies, attracting 88,000 candidates.

Allegations emerged that the question paper was leaked and sold for Rs 8 to 12 lakh, leading to the arrest of 36 individuals, including the alleged mastermind, Tushar Mer.

The state government annulled the exam and scheduled a re-examination for March 2022. This scandal prompted protests from political parties, with demands for the resignation of GSSSB chairman Asit Vora, who eventually stepped down.

In January 2023, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested 30 individuals for allegedly purchasing leaked question papers for the state's junior clerk recruitment exam.

The exam was cancelled hours before it was to take place on January 29 due to the leak.

Earlier, 19 people, including agents and middlemen, had been arrested in connection with this case. These incidents are part of a broader pattern of examination malpractices in India. Between 2014 and 2024, there have been at least 66 reported cases of question paper leaks across the country, affecting various state and national-level exams.

