MP govt submits demands for revenue share during 16th Finance Commission

Bhopal, March 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government in a meeting with the 16th Finance Commission in Bhopal on Thursday submitted its financial need to ensure economic growth of the state in the next five years.

The Commission, led by Chairperson Arvind Pangariya, along with its four members, is on a visit to Madhya Pradesh to assess the finance assistance from the Centre through the tax devolution system.

During the meeting at Bhopal's Kushabhau Thakare convention center, the state government gave a presentation on the state's financial stage, highlighting the growth story between 2005 and 2025.

The government pushed its demands before the Commission, also projecting Madhya Pradesh as a future ready state for industrial growth by 2023-31. It also demanded an increase in revenue share on grants from the Centre.

Further, the state government also demanded that SC/ST population and their growth should be given weightage for tax devolution for the state.

"A detailed discussion was held with the 16th Finance Commission during a meeting in Bhopal. MP government highlighted its achievements and goals for economic growth in the five years. We have also put our financial demands before the Commission," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Later, addressing the press, Pangariya said that the Madhya Pradesh government has made an impressive presentation to push its demands during the meeting and the Commission has noted them.

"As the Commission is tasked to engage with the representatives of states to assess the financial requirement and to make recommendations accordingly before the Centre for the tax devolution, as of now no decision has been taken. MP government's demands would be presented by the Centre," Pangariya said.

He further stated that the 16th Finance Commission has visited 28 states so far, including Madhya Pradesh and three-four more states are yet to be visited.

