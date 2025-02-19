MP govt to sign MoU with NDDB on Feb 25

Bhopal, Feb 19 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Bhopal on February 25.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government has taken a significant step toward doubling the income of milk producers and promoting milk production.

"The MoU will be signed between State Co-operative Dairy Federation Limited, associated milk unions, and the National Dairy Development Board," he added.

Notably, the Union Home Minister will visit Madhya Pradesh to participate in the closing ceremony of the upcoming Global Investment Summit on February 25.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet has already approved the collaboration agreement between the MP State Co-operative Dairy Federation Limited, associated milk unions, and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which is now being formally executed.

The agreement will be in effect for five years with the possibility of extension through mutual consent.

Chief Minister Yadav has maintained that the decision has been taken in view of a substantial increase in the income of milk producers across the state.

"Under this initiative, collection centres will be established in every Gram Panchayat, the processing capacity of milk unions will be expanded, and the number of milk committees will be increased," he added.

The Chief Minister further noted that the state government's Sankalp Patra-2023 includes a commitment to establishing dairy cooperative societies and collection centres in every Gram Panchayat to ensure efficient milk procurement and provide dairy farmers with fair prices.

The plan also involves increasing the number of milk coolers, mini dairy plants, and chilling centres in every district, alongside Sanchi Dairy, as part of the White Revolution Mission, with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

"The agreement will play a crucial role in achieving these objectives. It will further strengthen the cooperative system and enhance the Sanchi brand under the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department of the state," he added.

Chief Minister informed that collection centres will be established in every Gram Panchayat to ensure efficient milk procurement and fair pricing for dairy farmers.

Currently, there are 6,000 milk committees in the state, which will be expanded to 9,000. Each milk committee collects milk from approximately one to three villages, allowing 9,000 committees to cover around 18,000 villages.

As a result, daily milk collection is expected to increase from 10.50 lakh kg to 20 lakh kg.

Additionally, the number of villages covered by the NDDB through Milk Producer Organisations (MPO) will expand from 1,390 to 2,590, and milk procurement will rise from 1.3 lakh kg to 3.7 lakh kg per day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.