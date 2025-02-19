'Future belongs to BRS': KCR confident of his party returning to power in Telangana (Lead)

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday exuded confidence that his party will return to power in Telangana.

Addressing the extended executive of the party at Telangana Bhavan, the former Chief Minister asked the party leaders and cadres to fight on behalf of the people.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, slammed the Congress government, saying it has failed on all fronts.

The BRS chief lamented that Telangana state, which was achieved after a long struggle, was now lagging. He urged the party cadres to work with the old spirit to give strength to Telangana.

KCR, who came to the BRS headquarters after a gap of seven months, claimed that the BRS alone can fight for Telangana. "Only BRS knows the hardships of people. Hundred per cent we will come back to power,” said KCR, whose party lost power to Congress in November 2023 after ruling the state for two terms.

The BRS supremo spoke at length about the formation of the party 24 years ago to revive the statehood movement, the effective governance provided by the party for nearly 10 years, and the steps taken for the state’s development.

The meeting discussed "anti-people policies" being followed by the Congress government membership drive, silver jubilee celebrations of the party’s formation, and building the organisation.

KCR asked the party cadres to organise a year-long Silver Jubilee celebration of the party. A sub-committee will be formed to organise the celebrations.

He assured the party cadres that he would focus on strengthening the organisation. A BRS delegates’ meeting will be held in Hyderabad on April 10 while a massive public meeting will be organised on April 27.

He announced that the membership drive will be taken up from April 10 to 27. This will be followed by the formation of organisational committees. The party President’s election will be held in October-November.

Claiming that the situation is conducive for the BRS, he asked the party leader and workers to work hard for the party’s victory in local body elections.

He made it clear that the BRS is not a party which gets washed away with one defeat and told the party leaders that it faced many odds to achieve Telangana state.

KCR was confident that by-elections would be held in 10 Assembly constituencies due to the defection of BRS MLAs to the Congress.

He claimed that the Congress government’s graph was falling among people and predicted that it would not recover.

Stating that the future belongs to BRS, he said the party would appoint a President for its women’s wing and reserve 53 Assembly seats for women. He believed that delimitation would increase the number of Assembly seats to 160 from the present 119.

"Future belongs to BRS. People voted for Congress due to welfare schemes, but it has completely failed," he said.

KCR told the party leaders that BRS remains a secular party committed to its secular ideology. He asked them to gear up for year-long protest programmes to expose the government’s "anti-people" policies.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao told the media after the meeting that during the five-hour-long meeting, 30 leaders spoke and gave their feedback to KCR.

He said suicides of farmers, autorickshaw drivers, students, and builders were discussed during the meeting.

KTR said for the next year, the BRS will undertake various programmes to highlight the failures of the Congress government and to fight on behalf of the people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.