MP govt to provide LPG cylinder at Rs 450 under Ujjwala and Ladli Behna schemes

Bhopal, Sep 14 (IANS) The LPG gas connection holders registered under the Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh will be entitled to get a cylinder for Rs 450.

The BJP-ruled state government will bear the remaining cost of the gas cylinder starting September 1. The outstanding amount for the gas cylinder will be credited to the accounts of Ladli Behna. An order has been issued by the state government on Wednesday.

It stated that the eligible consumers will receive a subsidy on each refill every month. "Eligible consumers will need to purchase refills from the oil

company at the market rate. Any reduction in the subsidy provided by the government of India and the market rate determined by the state government will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible consumers," the order read.

In case of amendments in the market rate for domestic LPG refills, the state subsidy will also be adjusted accordingly, it stated.

The government further stated that consumers who already have a gas connection will be registered under Ladli Behna Yojana portal. "They may

also be beneficiaries under Ujjwala Yojana. The registration process will take place at all centers designated for Ladli Bahana Yojana," it said.

For registration, gas connection consumer number and LPG connection ID will be required. The registration ID for Ladli Bahana Yojana will be generated under this scheme based on the data received from all oil companies for the identification of beneficiaries.

Information about registered beneficiaries will be displayed on the portal from September 25, 2023, and will be periodically updated. Registered

beneficiaries can check this information on the portal from September 25, using their gas consumer number/gas connection ID and Ladli Behna ID.

Notably, providing cooking gas at subsidised rate came just before the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Providing an LPG cylinder at Rs 500 is the one of the five poll promises of the Congress. However, the ruling side led by CM Chouhan announced the same after the Centre reduced the prices of LPG cylinders by Rs 200.

Responding to the BJP government’s decision, state Congress president Kamal Nath said, "Shivrajji, you have accepted that by charging more than one thousand rupees for an LPG cylinder, the BJP government had looted the hard-earned money of the people. Congress has promised to reduce the price of LPG to Rs 500."

