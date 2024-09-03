MP govt needs to evaluate Ayushman scheme implementation: Speaker

Bhopal, Sep 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said the state government needs to evaluate the implementation of the Ayushman scheme and the effectiveness of healthcare services.

He asserted that the state government should form a committee, involving medical expertise and other stakeholders, who can visit the hospitals and find out the challenges in implementation of the public beneficiary schemes.

The Speaker said that after assessing the reports from the hospitals operating across the state, they can send recommendations to the state government for further observation.

“I will advise the Principal Secretary to consult with the rules committee to form a new committee. This committee should inquire about difficulties from patients and doctors in hospitals and report to the state government for improvements. This will ensure that our committee plays a role in benefiting the poor,” Tomar said.

He pointed out that private hospitals are making millions in profits, but on the other side, people are facing problems. Addressing a convention of new committees of the state legislative assembly, Tomar said: “Treatment should be available in hospitals, but people often face delays. Therefore, we need to evaluate the implementation of the Ayushman scheme and the effectiveness of healthcare services.”

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that the BJP government was relentlessly making efforts to improve medical services at every hospital, especially in remote areas and they follow the criteria.

Shukla, who is also the health minister of Madhya Pradesh, further said the state government has identified the hospitals where the Ayushman scheme is available.

“We are trying to bring more and more private hospitals (those that meet the criteria), especially in rural areas, under the Ayushman scheme so that people do not need to come to the metros,” Shukla told IANS.

