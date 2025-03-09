MP Governor Mangubhai Patel honours kin of organ donors

Bhopal, March 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Sunday felicitated the family members of those who donated their body organs to give a new lease of life to others.

During an event organised at Raj Bhavan, Governor Patel presented certificates and mementoes to the kin of organ donors and expressed his gratitude for supporting the state government's initiative for this purpose.

On this occasion, the Governor also flagged off the organ donation car rally organised under the joint aegis of the Gandhi Medical College (GMC Bhopal) alumni association and Kiran Foundation.

Notably, to encourage people to come forward to join the initiative, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced that people, who will donate organs before death to give a new lease of life to others, will be given state honour during their last rites.

Chief Minister Yadav recently said that the government will establish a state-level institution to encourage people to donate bodies and organs. The government will also make a provision to give posthumous awards to them for giving a new lease of life to others. The state government has already started airlifting body organs from one district to another, besides providing air ambulance services for critical patients. In areas where airstrips are not available, helicopter services are being provided for airlifting critical patients.

For instance, two kidneys harvested from a brain-dead man, identified as Puran Choudhary at a government-run hospital, were transported through a green corridor in Jabalpur on Friday. One kidney was transported to Bombay Hospital in Indore, around 500 km away from Jabalpur, while another one at Baderiya Metro Hospital within the city to give a new lease of life to the persons who were in need.

Puran Choudhary met with a road accident and received grievous head injuries. He was admitted at Jabalpur Medical College and succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

