Champions Trophy: Couldn't finish in 2017, very pleased to have done it here, says Pandya

Dubai, March 9 (IANS) After finishing as runners-up in the last edition in 2017, all-rounder Hardik Pandya said he is happy the Indian team emerged as the winner this time to lift their third Champions Trophy title after a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final at Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

It was India's third consecutive final in the tournament, and they became the first team to achieve this feat. In the 2017 Champions Trophy, India missed out on winning their second consecutive title as they fell short against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

However, this time, fortune favoured India as Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 while Shreyas Iyer (48), KL Rahul (34 not out), and Hardik Pandya (18) chipped in with important contributions to take the side over the line in the chase of 252.

"Always amazing to win an ICC event. I remember 2017 very closely; I couldn't finish that time. Very pleased to have done it here. KL was calm, he took his chances at the right time. He has immense talent; no one can time it as well as him," Pandya said after the match.

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja added, "That is how it is with me; sometimes a hero, sometimes a zero. The wicket was not easy for a new batter. Hardik and KL were great. Winning the CT is a huge thing. If you don't win a big tournament after playing so long, it hurts."

A chase of 252 looked like an easy task for India on a pitch that didn’t offer much turn, but a fighting New Zealand landed regular strikes meant that it wasn’t a cakewalk. After Rohit fell for an explosive 83-ball 76, India's chase had a sudden nervous energy. But the enviable batting depth, despite New Zealand’s spinners fighting hard, meant they got over the line with an over to spare.

While Iyer made 48 off 62 balls, Rahul kept his calm to stay till the end and remained 34 not out off 33 balls to ensure India got its third Champions Trophy title after 2002 and 2013, becoming the most successful team in the eight-team tournament’s history in front of a stadium majorly filled by Indian fans.

The win would also come as a soothing balm for the Indian team and its ardent fans after missing out on the 2023 ODI World Cup triumph on home soil.

On a sunny afternoon, contrasting half-centuries by all-rounders Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls) and Michael Bracewell (53 not out off 40 balls) took New Zealand to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

