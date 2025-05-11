MP: Five killed in two separate road accidents

Bhopal, May 11 (IANS) Five persons were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh.

The first incident occurred on Sunday afternoon along the Damoh-Chhatarpur State Highway near Mara village, under the jurisdiction of the Narsinghgarh rural police outpost.

A speeding truck, whose driver remains unidentified, rammed into a motorcycle carrying a family of three before fleeing the scene. The collision proved fatal for the husband and wife, who died instantly, while their daughter sustained critical injuries.

She was rushed to the district hospital for emergency treatment, but tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Police authorities have registered a case and initiated a search for the truck involved in the accident.

“The accident occurred on Sunday noon, at around 12:00–12:30 hrs on the Chhatarpur-Damoh highway. Three people, 45-year-old Kadori Patel, his wife, 40-year-old Yashoda Patel, and their 17-year-old daughter, Aarti Patel, died. They were returning home to Kishanganj village in Narsinghgarh after attending a wedding ceremony in Hathri village. As they made their way back on Sunday afternoon, a reckless truck driver struck them from behind near Mara village, leaving all three mortally wounded,” Praseeta Kurmi, the investigating officer, told IANS.

The local residents immediately informed the police and called for an ambulance, rushing the injured to the district hospital, where the doctor pronounced Kadori and Yashoda Patel dead upon arrival. Their bodies were placed in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Aarti, whose condition was critical, was moved to the intensive care unit but could not survive her injuries. The police are actively investigating the case and have gathered preliminary information regarding the unknown truck driver. Efforts are underway to locate the driver. The police have seized the truck.

In another incident on Saturday, a tractor en route to Bina from Muhansa village in the Bina police station area of Sagar district overturned near Barodiya Ghat, leading to the deaths of two persons and injuring three others.

Speaking to IANS, police outpost Barodiya in-charge, R.K. Joram, said two persons died when a tractor carrying a family overturned near a bridge, leaving Ramnarayan Pal (43) and Prince Pal (13) dead and three others injured.

The officer further said the family was returning from a marriage function.

