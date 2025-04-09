MP: ED files complaint in Bhopal court against former transport constable, others

Bhopal, April 9 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal Zonal Office, has moved a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against “multi-millionaire” former transport constable Saurabh Sharma and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the Special Court (PMLA) in Bhopal.

On the same day, the court formally acknowledged the matter, as confirmed in an ED statement. Within the complaint lies the ED’s appeal to confiscate Proceeds of Crime (POC) amounting to a staggering Rs 108.25 crore.

The investigation, which began on the basis of an FIR (first information report) registered by the Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta Bhopal, revealed substantial corruption under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Arrested under Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002, Saurabh Sharma, along with Chetan Singh Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal, now languishes in judicial custody at Bhopal’s Central Jail.

The scale of the case is nothing short of extraordinary as movable and immovable assets worth Rs 92.07 crore were provisionally attached by the ED on March 25, 2025, all traced back to Sharma’s dealings.

The properties, spanning relatives’ and associates’ names and even masquerading under firms and societies controlled by them, further reveal the scope of Sharma’s network.

Additionally, Rs 16.18 crore has been seized, underscoring the depth of the alleged crimes. December 2024 brought intense scrutiny, as properties linked to them were raided by the State Lokayukta and Income Tax Department, unearthing wealth beyond imagination.

A Lokayukta raid in December last year intensified the fallout, making it clear that Saurabh’s appointment violated rules barring such appointments if any dependent is already in government service.

The issue also rocked the state Assembly during the recently adjourned Budget session, as a result, this tale grows darker.

The Opposition members had alleged against Sharma and his mother, Uma Sharma, accusing them of falsifying affidavits to secure Saurabh’s compassionate appointment following his father’s demise.

After a deep digging into the facts and documents, state police also registered a case against the mother-son duo at Sirol police station, Gwalior, under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, focusing on fraud and deception.

A formal complaint was lodged by senior officer Kiran Kumar Sharma from the state transport department in Gwalior in this regard, further solidifying the accusations.

Sharma’s career was very short, which began on October 29, 2016, and ended with voluntary retirement on June 9, 2023.

Now, investigations delve into the wealth amassed both during and beyond his tenure, casting a sharp light on the shadowy realms of corruption that marred his service.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.