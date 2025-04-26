MP: Dalit man's wedding procession faces caste-based assault, violence

Bhopal, April 26 (IANS) A deeply troubling incident has surfaced from Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, where a Dalit groom's wedding procession became the target of caste-based hostility.

According to police, the groom, Jitendra Ahirwar, was riding a mare - a tradition in Indian weddings - when his procession encountered aggression from members of the "upper-caste" community in Mokhra village of Badagaon police station area of Tikamgarh district.

The "upper-caste" community members reportedly were upset over the groom's act of wearing shoes and riding the mare through their locality, leading to a violent attack that left four individuals injured, the police said.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media on Friday evening, soon after the incident.

Confirming the report to IANS, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Katre said, "The groom Jitendra filed a complaint that he was the target of caste-based humiliation and all the accused have been taken into custody soon after a video of the incident went viral and the police received the information."

"An elderly woman, Bhankunwar, instigated the attack by allegedly pelting stones at the groom. Her sons, Drigpal and Suryapal, also stand accused, having reportedly hurled abusive language and caste-based slurs at the groom and his family," the officer said.

A woman is seen taking a boulder in his hand at the groom in the purported video.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police promptly registered an FIR (First Information Report) against the accused, the officer further said, "under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), including 126(1), 115(3), 351(2), 296, and other provisions along with provisions of the Atrocity Act."

The investigation is underway, and the accused will soon be presented before the court, the officer said, adding, "More sections of BNS are likely to be imposed upon the accused once the investigation is completed."

The officer said the complainant, Jitendra Ahirwar, recounted the ordeal to police, stating it was his wedding on Friday, and the procession was en route to Sagar.

As part of tradition, Jitendra, his family members and relatives were taking out a procession 'Rachh' (Vinayaki) in the village.

"When they passed through a locality, stones were thrown at us as I protested their demand to dismount the mare and walk, questioning how he dared to ride a mare or wear shoes while passing their doors. This attack not only marred the joyous occasion but also subjected the groom and his relatives to public humiliation, " Ahirwar told the police in the complaint.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.