MP Congress claims Bajrang Dal members vandalised its Jabalpur office

Bhopal, May 4 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday claimed that a group of Bajrang Dal members barged into its Jabalpur district headquarters and ransacked the property. As per reports, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Senior advocate and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, who belongs to Jabalpur district, texted a message on his Twitter handle claiming that Bajrang Dal members vandalised the district office and misbehaved with the office-bearers.

Tankha has appealed to the Jabalpur district administration and the police to take immediate action against those involved in vandalising the Congress office.

"The anti-social elements of Bajrang Dal have proved by vandalising the city office of the Congress party that they are not the devotees of Maha Bajrang Bali, the symbol of Hinduism, courage, service and loyalty to Lord Ram, although they tarnish the name of God. Unwanted criminals," Tankha tweeted.

Former Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath condemned the incident and accused the ruling BJP of being behind it. He charged the police and the administration of acting at the behest of the BJP.

Nath also asked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take strict action against the vandals.

"I want to know from the Chief Minister whether his government and the BJP have abandoned all democratic methods and have made up their mind to attack the Congress party directly after being completely uprooted among the public," Nath said in an official statement.

Hitting out at CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath said, "Chief Minister, if you have any faith in democracy, then take strict action against the vandals and also ensure that such incidents do not recur in Madhya Pradesh. I also want to tell the Congress workers that they should be ready for a peaceful democratic struggle for their democratic rights."

After the incident, police reached the spot and controlled the situation. IANS made several attempts to get information from the Jabalpur police, but was yet to get any reply.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra wrote to Kamal Nath requesting him to clarify his views on the Karnataka Congress' proposal for a ban on the right wing Bajrang Dal.

