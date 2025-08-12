MP Congress Chief accuses BJP of controlling democratic institutions

Rewa, Aug 12 (IANS) Amid the row over alleged irregularities in the electoral process in the country at its peak, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, on Tuesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of taking control over all pillars of the Indian Constitution, including judiciary.

Addressing a protest rally organised in Rewa to support Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's accusations on BJP-led Union government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) about alleged "irregularities" in the voters list, Patwari said that BJP has strengthened its control on all key institutions of the country.

The protest named "Satyagraha for Justice" was organised a day after more than 300 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition INDIA bloc, including LoP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, were detained by Delhi Police when they were marching towards ECI office on Monday.

In a targeted attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patwari said that the BJP was attempting to hold its control over the judiciary of the country.

While seeking veteran Congress leader Ajay Singh's attention, who also joined the protest, State Congress President said that recently "a woman who was BJP's spokesperson, has been appointed as High Court judge".

"If a BJP spokesperson would become a judge, then how can we expect fair justice," Patwari asked, without mentioning any name during his speech.

He was indirectly referring to the appointment of former BJP Spokesperson Aarti Sathe as a judge of the Bombay High Court.

Her appointment has sparked a row as the Opposition Congress raised concerns over whether she would function impartial as a judge.

Sathe had been associated as a BJP spokesperson in Maharashtra for more than two years, however, she had severed ties with the party over two years ago, as the BJP had told media persons earlier.

Recently, Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal had also questioned Sathe's nomination, alleging that, "Democracy and the Constitution have been systematically sidelined in the country since 2014."

