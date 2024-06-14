MP Cong is ready to support CM Yadav's water conservation drive: Jitu Patwari

Bhopal, June 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress head Jitu Patwari said on Friday that the Opposition will support the state government's campaign for water conservation and cleanliness of drive for river Narmada.

Patwari's statement came amid a state-wide campaign for water conservation and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself leading this initiative aggressively from the front.

CM Yadav kicked-start the movement for conserving water bodies on June 5, and he has been taking this campaign trail in different parts of the state, aiming to involve maximum number of people in it.

The campaign named 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' emphasises conserving the water bodies along with increasing the state's green cover as well as the cleanliness of rivers and ponds.

This campaign will conclude on June 16, according to the state government. In the process, CM Yadav, on Friday, will take this campaign to Betul and Chhindwara where he will address public gatherings as well.

Commenting on it, Jitu Patwari said that a collective effort is required for this campaign, involving the local community and voluntary organisations.

"Being a responsible Opposition, MP Congress is fully prepared to support the government in any such campaign, because I personally believe that our small steps together can bring about a big change," Patwari said on Friday.

Meanwhile, he also cautioned that if this campaign goes fully under the government machinery and without public participation, it is unlikely to achieve its real purpose as has happened in the past.

