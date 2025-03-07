MP CM stresses for expansion of Hawk Force in Maoist-hit regions

Bhopal, March 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has suggested the expansion of the Hawk Force and setting up new security camps in Maoist-affected regions in the state.

CM Yadav also called for enhancing coordinated efforts from multiple agencies working in Maoist-hit areas to improve the economic and social development of people.

Chief Minister made these assertions during a meeting with senior police officials to review the ongoing operation against Maoists in Balaghat and Dindori districts late on Thursday.

He prioritised the installation of mobile towers and other developments, including road connectivity to improve communication infrastructure to ensure better reach to the people living in dense forest areas in Maoist-hit regions.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed that ongoing development projects in Naxal-affected areas of Madhya Pradesh be regularly reviewed. He emphasised that strict monitoring and evaluation should continue at the district, police headquarters, and state government levels to curb Naxal activities effectively," the government said in a statement.

CM Yadav highlighted "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to eliminate Naxalism by 2026", stating that Madhya Pradesh will play an active role in this mission.

He stated that the construction of roads, expansion of telecommunication facilities and deployment of security personnel in affected areas have yielded positive results in controlling Maoists, however, it needed more work to be done to get results.

"Naxalism will not be allowed to take root in Madhya Pradesh under any circumstances, and the state will take the strictest possible actions for its complete eradication. Development projects should continue without interruption and modern equipment be used for surveillance to intensify efforts against Naxal activities," he added.

During the meeting, Chief Minister emphasised that "Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently held discussions with Naxal-affected states to ensure the effective implementation of PM Modi's vision for a Naxal-free India by 2026".

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister commended the recent police operation in Balaghat and nearby areas, where security forces eliminated four Maoists in an encounter.

He congratulated the police officers involved in the operation, in which a large cache of weapons and ammunition was seized.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.