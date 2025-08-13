MP CM to disburse Rs 500 crore under Kisan Kalyan Yojana on Balram Jayanti

Bhopal, Aug 13 (IANS) In a boost to agrarian welfare, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer the second instalment of the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana (MKKY) for the financial year 2025–26 directly into the accounts of 83 lakh farmer beneficiaries across Madhya Pradesh, a government statement said.

The disbursement, scheduled to coincide with Balram Jayanti celebrations in Mandla, underscores the state government's continued commitment to strengthening rural livelihoods and agricultural resilience, it said.

Launched in September 2020, the MKKY provides annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to eligible farmers, supplementing the central government's PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Together, these schemes ensure a combined annual support of Rs 12,000 per farmer, aimed at easing input costs and enhancing farm productivity.

According to official data, the Madhya Pradesh government has disbursed over Rs 17,500 crore under the MKKY till March 2025, benefiting more than 83 lakh farmers.

The upcoming instalment, estimated at Rs 500 crore, will be credited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring transparency and timely delivery.

The Mandla event will also feature thematic activities highlighting agriculture's pivotal role in the state's economy. These include exhibitions on agri-tech innovations, farmer success stories, and interactive sessions on sustainable farming practices.

Experts from allied sectors such as horticulture, animal husbandry, and agri-marketing are expected to participate, fostering cross-sectoral dialogue and knowledge exchange.

Speaking ahead of the event, officials emphasised that the timing of the transfer on Balram Jayanti, a day traditionally associated with agricultural prosperity, reflects the government's symbolic and strategic alignment with farmer-centric values.

The scheme has been lauded for its inclusive design, covering small and marginal farmers, and for its integration with broader rural development goals.

With agriculture employing over 60 per cent of the state's workforce, initiatives like MKKY are seen as vital instruments for economic stability and social equity.

As Madhya Pradesh gears up for the ceremonial transfer, the spotlight remains firmly on empowering farmers - not just through financial aid, but through sustained engagement and institutional support.

