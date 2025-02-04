MP: Ayushman Bharat Scheme eases cancer treatment for patients at Shivpuri Medical College

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Every year on February 4, World Cancer Day is observed to raise awareness about cancer and encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment. With a significant number of people battling cancer worldwide, the day also aims to reduce the number of deaths caused by the disease.

At Shivpuri Medical College in Madhya Pradesh, cancer patients are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is proving to be a boon for those fighting serious illnesses like cancer.

The scheme offers free treatment, easing the financial burden on patients and ensuring they have access to quality care.

One resident of Shivpuri shared their experience with IANS, stating that a family member was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Initially, they travelled to Mumbai for treatment, but due to high costs and travel expenses, they decided to seek treatment at the Shivpuri District Hospital and later at Shivpuri Medical College.

"Cancer treatment is very expensive, but the Ayushman Bharat scheme is helping us tremendously. We should never give up; this is a fight for life," the patient said adding, "Thanks to the scheme, we no longer face the financial strain of expensive cancer treatment."

Dr. Dheerendra Sachan, an oncologist at Shivpuri Medical College, spoke about the facilities available for cancer treatment at the college.

"We provide surgery and chemotherapy services to cancer patients. However, due to the high cost of radiotherapy machines, we are unable to offer this service at the moment. But we have patients in the fourth stage who have been receiving treatment here for the past 5 to 6 years, which is a positive sign," he said.

He encouraged people to consult a doctor immediately if they experience any health issues, as early diagnosis increases the chances of recovery.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has not only reduced the economic burden on poor and middle-class cancer patients but has also given them access to better healthcare services, bringing a new dimension to their lives.

At Shivpuri Medical College, cancer patients are receiving full benefits of the scheme, improving their treatment outcomes and quality of life.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.