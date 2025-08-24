Vishal 35 Titled Makutam: Title Teaser Offers Adrenaline Rush

The team behind Puratchi Thalapathy Vishal’s much-anticipated 35th film, helmed by director Ravi Arasu, has exciting news as they officially unveiled the film's title. The film is produced by RB Choudhary under the esteemed Super Good Films banner, marking a milestone as the studio's 99th production.

The film has been intriguingly titled Makutam, unveiled through a gripping concept video. It opens with breathtaking underwater visuals, where a scorpion emerges from the ocean and climbs onto a massive ship. The scene then shifts to frenzied crowds at a seashore before culminating in a powerful shot of Vishal in a back pose, adding layers of elevation to his presence. The title poster, featuring an anchor, further hints at a strong sea backdrop. The pulsating score offers adrenaline rush.

Dushara Vijayan plays the leading lady. The makers recently welcomed the renowned actress Anjali to the cast. Known for being selective in her role choices lately, Anjali is drawn to characters that offer substantial scope for impactful performances. Alongside Vishal, the roles of both heroines in this upcoming venture are reportedly a key element driving the film’s storyline.

The production is moving swiftly, with Richard M. Nathan managing cinematography, G.V. Prakash Kumar composing the music, NB Srikanth handling the editing, and Durairaj in charge of art direction.

With a formidable lineup of talented artists and technicians, this film stands out as one of the year’s most eagerly awaited releases.