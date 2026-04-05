Video: Diamond Dacoit Trailer Out

The trailer of “Diamond Dacoit” has been unveiled by noted producer and FDC Chairman Dil Raju, drawing attention within the Telugu film industry

The film Diamond Dacoit, produced by and starring Partha Gopal and directed by Surya G. Yadav, is already creating buzz as a suspense-thriller entertainer. After watching the trailer, Dil Raju appreciated the efforts of the film’s team and extended their best wishes.

The event was attended by senior producer and distributor Vakada Appa Rao, Shivaji Raja, and Prithvi Raj, popularly known as “Thirty Years Industry” Prithviraj, along with several other film personalities who conveyed their congratulations to the team.

As a special guest, star producer Shirish Reddy also appreciated the trailer, stating that Diamond Dacoit appears highly gripping. He noted that the visuals, background score, and the thrilling elements of the storyline create a strong impact and expressed confidence that the film would entertain audiences effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, producer-hero Partha Gopal expressed his happiness over the trailer being unveiled by Ayyannapatrudu and Dil Raju. He thanked them for their encouragement and said the positive response to the trailer has been very motivating. He described the film as a complete entertainer blending suspense, emotions, and thrills, promising audiences a fresh cinematic experience. He also appealed to viewers to support the film upon its release.

Writer-director Surya G. Yadav said that the appreciation from prominent personalities like Ayyannapatrudu, Dil Raju, and other film industry members is a recognition of the team’s hard work. He added that the film has been made with a unique concept rather than a routine storyline and assured that every scene would keep audiences engaged. He expressed happiness over the positive response to the trailer and invited audiences to watch Diamond Dacoit in theatres when it releases worldwide on April 10.