Police Vari Hecharika Movie Review: A Gripping Action Drama with a Purposeful Message

Police Vari Hecharika bursts onto the screen as a full-throttle action entertainer layered with a socially relevant message. Directed by Babji and produced by Belli Janardhan, the film—released on July 18, 2025 — fuses adrenaline-pumping action with a thought-provoking narrative, driven by a powerful ensemble cast.

Plot Overview

Set in a city terrorized by a ruthless criminal syndicate, eerily reminiscent of the notorious Dandupalyam gang, the story follows a series of high-profile murders orchestrated for large sums of money. As the police force scrambles to crack the case, Satya Murthy (Ajay Ghosh), a fiery Communist leader, stages a hunger strike to protest the government's failure to act. The mystery unfolds around a single question: Who is behind these brutal killings, and can the overwhelmed police force bring them to justice?

Performances

Ajay Ghosh delivers a powerhouse performance as Satya Murthy—his commanding presence and emotional depth leave a lasting impact. Himaja impresses with her understated menace as a key member of the criminal gang, while director Babji surprises with a solid cameo as a folk singer. Jaya Vahini convincingly plays a determined police officer, adding credibility to the proceedings. Though veterans like Subhalekha Sudhakar, Ravi Kale, Sayaji Shinde, and Kashi Vishwanath appear in brief roles, they don’t get enough screen time to fully shine.

Technical Aspects

While the story may feel familiar, it’s the execution that keeps the audience hooked. The film features well-choreographed action sequences that are sure to resonate with mass viewers. Gajwel Venu’s songs are serviceable, but it’s Karthik B Kodakandla’s background score that stands out—heightening tension and drama throughout. Cinematographers Kishan Sagar and Nalinikanth deliver crisp visuals, and the overall production quality is commendable. Babji’s screenplay maintains a tight grip, ensuring the film stays engaging from start to finish.

What Works

Ajay Ghosh’s Commanding Performance – A major highlight that drives the film.

Thrilling Background Score – Intensifies every pivotal moment.

Action-Packed Sequences – Crafted to appeal to the mass audience.

Strong Production Values – Polished presentation and execution.

Clean, Family-Friendly Content – Free from vulgarity or excessive violence.

What Doesn’t

Predictable Screenplay – Lacks the unexpected twists that could elevate it.

Routine Storyline – Offers little in terms of narrative novelty.

Underused Supporting Cast – Senior actors don’t get enough scope to make an impact.

Final Verdict

‘Police Vari Hecharika’ is a no-nonsense action drama that plays to the gallery while staying grounded in social relevance. The film's clean content, powerful lead performances—especially by Ajay Ghosh—and gripping sequences make it a solid choice for fans of commercial cinema. Despite its predictable beats, the film delivers a satisfying cinematic experience.

Bottom Line:

‘Police Vari Hecharika’ is a compelling mass entertainer that hits hard with its action and performances, even if its storyline plays it safe.