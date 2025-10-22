Love OTP Trailer Out: Film Set to Entertain Audiences in Theatres from November 14

The upcoming Telugu-Kannada bilingual romantic entertainer “Love OTP” promises to charm audiences with its refreshing story and fun-filled moments. The film stars Aneesh as the lead actor and director, produced by Vijay M. Reddy under the Bhavapreetha Productions banner, and presented by Pushpa Manireddy. Noted actor Rajeev Kanakala plays a key role, alongside Jaanvika, Natya Ranga, and others. The makers have announced that the film will hit theatres on November 14, and its trailer was launched on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Rajeev Kanakala said,

“Love OTP has been made in both Telugu and Kannada. Aneesh and his team gave me great support throughout. I’m playing a father who treats his son’s friend like his own daughter — it’s a fun, emotional, and different role. The film will entertain everyone and make audiences laugh out loud in theatres. Producer Vijay has mounted the film on a grand scale, and Aneesh is making a strong debut in Telugu cinema. Jaanvika has a bright future ahead, and Anand’s music is excellent. Harsha’s visuals are stunning, and Praveen’s marketing efforts are commendable. Natya Ranga is a fine actor, and Baba Bhaskar brings amazing energy. Aneesh is a multitalented filmmaker with strong command over every craft — he deserves recognition. I hope audiences watch the film in theatres and make it a success on November 14.*”

Director and hero Aneesh shared his emotional journey:

“I always dreamt of becoming a hero since childhood. With my father’s support, I trained in acting under Vizag Murthy and even practiced dance with Allu Arjun. Though Bunny advised me not to get into production, I went ahead with my passion. After that, I moved to Kannada cinema. I missed out on opportunities like Malli Raava, but I never gave up. Now, after years, I’m back in Telugu as an actor, director, and technician. Love OTP has strong content — that’s why we wanted the media to see it ten days early. I’ll always be grateful to Vijay for his support and to Rajeev Kanakala for carrying the film forward. This movie will connect with everyone and I hope audiences support it when it releases on November 14.*”

Producer Vijay M. Reddy added,

“Aneesh and I share a friendship of over 16 years. We came to Hyderabad with dreams of making movies, and today I’m proud to introduce him as both hero and director. Every team member has worked hard. The trailer has received a great response, and I’m sure the movie will be loved too. We shot Love OTP in both Telugu and Kannada. Rajeev Kanakala supported us immensely. We’re excited to bring the film to theatres on November 14 and request everyone’s support.*”

Lead actress Jaanvika said,

“This is my debut Telugu film. I hope the audience supports me. I thank producer Vijay and director Aneesh for giving me this opportunity. Working with Rajeev Kanakala was a great experience. The shoot was fun, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch the movie on November 14.*”

Choreographer-actor Baba Bhaskar said,

“I thank Aneesh for trusting me and giving me this role. The producer supported us throughout. The film has everything — love, energy, and great songs. It’s come out really well. I hope everyone watches and supports Love OTP on November 14.*”

Actor Natya Ranga added,

“Love OTP is my first Telugu film. I thank Vijay and Aneesh for the opportunity. Working with senior actor Rajeev Kanakala was a joy. The film’s music and visuals are excellent, and we can’t wait to meet the audience on November 14.*”

Marketing executive Praveen said,

“It’s great to bring Love OTP to Telugu audiences. I’ve already seen the film — Aneesh has directed it beautifully. We’re confident it will appeal to everyone.*”

Lyric writer Dinesh shared,

“Aneesh gave me wonderful situations to write songs for. Every track in this movie is meaningful and melodious. I hope the audience loves our work.*”

Cinematographer Harsha said,

“Love OTP is my debut film. I thank the entire team for giving me such a wonderful opportunity.*”

Music director Anand said,

“I thank producer Vijay and Aneesh for believing in me. The songs have turned out beautifully, and the film offers a mix of emotions and entertainment. I’m confident Love OTP will be a big hit.*”

The romantic entertainer Love OTP is set for a theatrical release on November 14, promising to blend humor, emotion, and engaging storytelling.