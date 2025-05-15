Janam Movie Re-Release on May 29

The film Janam, starring Suman, Ajay Ghosh, Kishore, Venkata Ramana, and Pragya Naina, is all set for a re-release on May 29 under the banner of VRP Creations and presented by P. Padmavati. Directed by Venkata Ramana Pasupuleti, Janam initially released in theatres on November 10 last year and created a buzz with its bold commentary on how the public is being misled by politics and politicians.

The movie highlights various incidents that show how citizens are being diverted from the right path, aiming to raise awareness among the public. With the intention of reaching a wider audience, the makers have now decided to re-release the film in theatres.

Speaking on the occasion, writer-director-producer Venkata Ramana Pasupuleti said, "This film is a sincere effort to bring awareness to today’s generation, which is increasingly going out of control. It makes audiences reflect on how responsible citizens are becoming slaves to smartphones, liquor, and cash distributed by political leaders. There was a time when films made people think. Today, meaningless spectacles—like planes crashing with a look, excessive violence, and mindless loud sounds—are collecting thousands of crores. We must reflect on what kind of society and future we are building."

He further added, "This month, we are bringing you ‘Janam’ in theatres once again—not planning to release it on OTT. Suman garu plays the lead role as a powerful police officer. The film blends commercial elements with a strong message, sentiment, and thrilling moments. We urge everyone to go to the theatres and watch the film on May 29."