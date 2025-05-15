Telangana to Recruit 5000 Licensed Surveyors: Apply by May 17

The Telangana government is taking major steps to strengthen land management by recruiting 5,000 licensed surveyors across the state, announced Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Inspired by the Karnataka model, the initiative aims to improve land survey services, speed up land-related processes, and provide permanent solutions to land disputes.

Application Process

Eligible candidates who wish to become licensed surveyors must apply by May 17 through MeeSeva centres. Recruitment will be based on the extent of land transactions and area size in each mandal and town.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have Intermediate (Class 12) with Mathematics as one of the subjects and must have secured at least 60% marks.

Alternatively, the following qualifications are also accepted:

ITI (Draftsman – Civil)

Diploma in Civil Engineering

BTech in Civil or equivalent

Training Details and Fees

Selected candidates will undergo a 50-day training program at the district headquarters, managed by the Telangana Academy for Land Information and Management (TALIM).

The training fee is:

₹10,000 for General (OC) candidates

₹5,000 for Backward Class (BC) candidates

₹2,500 for SC/ST candidates

Minister Ponguleti stated that each licensed surveyor could earn ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per month. Once trained, surveyors will conduct land surveys, prepare sketches, and upload them to the government portal. These will be verified and approved by government surveyors.

Currently, Telangana has only 402 active surveyors, which is insufficient to meet the growing demand, especially under the Bhu Bharati Act, which mandates that land survey maps be included in property registrations.

To enhance land services—especially for farmers—the government is strengthening the Survey, Settlement, and Land Records Department by:

Hiring licensed surveyors

Filling vacant surveyor posts

Providing modern survey equipment

On May 9, Minister Ponguleti conducted a review meeting at the Secretariat with officials including Revenue Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal, Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash, and CCLA Project Director Manda Makarand.He instructed departments to ensure the process is systematic and efficient, and to deploy licensed surveyor services quickly.