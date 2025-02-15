Ari Veera Bhayankara Movie Launched

Produced under the banners of Universal Creative Studios and Shreeker Movie Makers by Sheshubabu C.H. and Kasula Ramakrishna, the movie Ari Veera Bhayankara is directed by Kishan Prasad. The film features Aksa Khan, Vaidika, Aishwarya, Kanika Mongya, Archana Roy, Deborah, Amit Shri, Shruti Raj, Somadatta, Nag Mahesh, and others in key roles. Today, the film was launched with a pooja ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Producer Sheshubabu C.H. shared his excitement, stating, "We are happy to begin Ari Veera Bhayankara with today's pooja. We are collaborating with Universal Creative Studios and Shreeker Movie Makers, and under the direction of Kishan, who has vast experience in filmmaking, we are excited to bring this movie to life. We’ve been working on this project for two years, and with all of your support, we will soon bring it to the audience."

Actor Nag Mahesh mentioned, "I’m playing a great character in Ari Veera Bhayankara. Thanks to Director Kishan for offering me this role. A dedicated and talented team is working on this movie. It has all the elements that the audience will love. We will come to you soon with a good film."

Heroine Deborah said, "I work as a model, and I’m happy to make my debut as a heroine with this film. I thank Director Kishan and the producers for giving me this opportunity. I’m working with a dedicated team and I hope everyone enjoys the movie."

Heroine Vaidika expressed, "This is my third film in Telugu. When Director Kishan narrated the script of Ari Veera Bhayankara, I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of it. This movie has love, emotion, and entertainment, and it will surely captivate you."

Dialogue writer Poloori Ghatikachalam stated, "When people see the title Ari Veera Bhayankara, they may think it’s a youthful film, but it will appeal to all audience groups. The movie has love, entertainment, and family-friendly sentiments. With a new concept, we are excited to bring this movie to you this year. We request your support."

Heroine Archana Roy shared, "I’ve done many films, and I’m excited to be a part of Ari Veera Bhayankara. Every character in this movie is unique, and it will give the audience goosebumps while watching. With a talented cast and crew, I’m confident this film will be a success."

Heroine Amit Shri said, "I’m playing an important character in this film, and it’s my second Telugu movie. A wonderful team is working on this movie. I’m thankful to the director and producers for offering me this role. Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day!"

Heroine Kanika Mongya expressed, "I’m happy to be part of the Ari Veera Bhayankara launch event today. Thanks to Director Kishan and producers Sheshubabu and Ramakrishna for giving me this opportunity. The movie has a great script, and I’m sure you will all love it."

Heroine Aishwarya said, "Thanks to everyone for coming to the launch event of Ari Veera Bhayankara. I’m happy to be part of this successful movie. With a new concept, I’m sure this movie will be a big success."

Heroine Shruti Raj shared, "I’m happy to be a heroine in Ari Veera Bhayankara. I wish the entire team all the best, and we’ll soon come to you with a hit movie."

Heroine Somadatta said, "I’m playing an important role in Ari Veera Bhayankara, and I even sang a song for the film. I’m happy to be a part of this movie, and thanks to Director Kishan and the producers for giving me this opportunity."

Director Kishan Prasad shared, "I’ve worked with EVV and Kodi Ramakrishna and have a lot of experience in direction. I’ve worked with many stars in Tollywood. I will never forget working with Amitabh in the movie Sooryavansham. Our producers, Sheshubabu, and Ramakrishna had faith in me, even without hearing the script, and said, 'We believe in your talent and experience.' I’m happy to work on this ultimate and different love story. This movie is full of surprises, and it shows how boys and girls behave in different situations. It has a universal concept. I’m very thankful to our producers for their continuous support. I will do my best to make this film a hit. Please support us."

Producer Kasula Ramakrishna said, "I’m happy to launch Ari Veera Bhayankara today. Together with Sheshubabu, we are producing this film under the Shreeker Movie Makers banner. It’s great to work with Director Kishan Prasad, who has 25 years of experience in the film industry. He is directing this movie with a great story, and you will soon see how Ari Veera Bhayankara will turn out. We hope for your support."

Heroine Aksa Khan said, "I’m happy to be part of this movie as a heroine. Producers Sheshubabu and Ramakrishna are doing a great job producing this film. Kishan is working hard to create a hit movie. I’ve known Kishan for three to four years, and he is a director who works hard for his films. He has vast experience, and now it’s his time to shine. The movie features talented artists, and I’m excited to work with them. I hope we have your blessings."