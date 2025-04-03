Anaga Anaga Kathala Song from Tribanadhari Barbarik released

Tribanadhari Barbarik is one of the most eagerly awaited big-budget films, featuring the immensely talented Sathyaraj in the lead role. Produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala and presented by acclaimed filmmaker Maruthi, the film is directed by Mohan Srivatsa under the Vanara Celluloid banner. The stellar ensemble cast also includes Satyam Rajesh, Vassishta N Simha, Sanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, and Kranthi Kiran in key roles. The teasers, songs, and glimpses released so far have already generated significant buzz and heightened expectations.

In a recent grand event, the soul-stirring song "Anaga Anaga Kathala" was unveiled in front of a massive crowd of 14,000 enthusiastic students at TKR College.

Rendered by the melodious Karthik, with music composed by Infusion Band, the song captures the deep emotional bond between a grandfather and his granddaughter. Sanare’s heartfelt lyrics, paired with visually captivating sequences featuring Sathyaraj and the young child, make this song a heartwarming experience.

Speaking at the launch, Sathyaraj shared his excitement: "It’s truly heartwarming to witness the energy and enthusiasm of the students. Releasing this song in front of 14,000 students is a special moment for me. My heartfelt thanks to Teegala Krishna Reddy Garu for launching our song, and to Harinath Reddy Garu and Amarnath Reddy Garu for their invaluable support. We can’t wait for audiences to experience ‘Anaga Anaga Kathala’ and the film very soon."

Director Mohan Srivatsa expressed his gratitude, saying: "Having Sathyaraj sir as my first hero is a true honor. Working with him has been an incredible experience. I’m also thrilled to launch our song at college —a big thank you to the management for their support."

College Chairman Teegala Krishna Reddy also conveyed his happiness: "I’m delighted to be part of this event and to launch such a beautiful song from Tribanadhari Barbarik. My best wishes to the entire team for the film’s success."

Producer Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala added: "It’s a privilege to unveil our song at College. We are grateful to Chairman Teegala Krishna Reddy Garu for his immense support in making this event a grand success."

With soaring expectations, Tribanadhari Barbarik promises to be a cinematic spectacle, set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters soon.