I am the sole driving force behind the vision, Mask Off, says actress and performance coach Pooja Devariya

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Seeking to caution producers and actors of fraudsters who may attempt to con them by claiming to represent her or her firm, well known actress and performance coach Pooja Devariya has now issued a statement in which she has clarified that she is the sole driving force behind her firm, Mask Off, and that anybody else making enquiries or asking for payments on behalf of her firm or her was misrepresenting them.

In a statement that was titled ‘Letter of Concern and Caution’, which she put out through the Instagram handle of her firm, Mask Off, Pooja Devariya said, "It is with utmost concern and caution to prevent fraud that I write this letter. I, Pooja Devariya, am the sole driving force behind the vision, Mask Off. Anybody else taking enquiries or asking for payments on behalf of Mask Off India/ Pooja Devariya or claiming to be a part of my venture are misrepresenting my brand and I.”

The actress and performance coach made it clear that she spoke directly with production houses and directors to design workshops based on their needs.

She wrote, “I speak directly with the artistes, directors and production houses to design workshops and training camps. Kindly beware of fraudulent calls and messages.”

Taking time to thank everyone who had supported her, she wrote that the last few years had been extremely fulfilling.

“I take this opportunity to also thank all of Mask Off, India's artistes, audiences and supporters for the journey this far. Thank you to the directors and production houses for your trust in my work and experience. The last five years have been extremely fulfilling, educational and holistic, bringing out authenticity, depth and quality in performances, character building and training. Thank you,” she wrote.

Pooja Devariya is best known for her intense performances in superhit films like ‘Aandavan Kattalai’, ‘Kuttrame Thandanai’ and ‘Mayakkam Enna’ in Tamil and ‘Katheyondu Shuruvagide’ in Kannada.

She worked as a performance coach in Navarasa and director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Vikram, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

