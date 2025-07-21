Mouni Roy on ‘Salakaar’: Every scene required careful attention to nuance, depth

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy has talked about her upcoming spy thriller project “Salakaar”, and said that what struck her the most was the script’s ability to weave political suspense with very personal, intimate moments.

Mouni shared, "Joining Salakaar was an opportunity to explore a world unlike any I’ve stepped into before. The narrative’s intensity and emotional layers demanded that I push myself to new heights as an artist.”

She added: “What struck me most was the script’s ability to weave political suspense with very personal, intimate moments. Every scene required careful attention to nuance and depth, which made the experience deeply rewarding.”

Directed by Faruk Kabir and Produced by Sphereorigins and Mahir Films, Salakaar is a gripping espionage thriller, which is slated to release on August 8.

She added: “The camaraderie on set and the shared vision of the team made this journey unforgettable. I’m excited for the audience to see a side of me they haven’t seen before and to be a part of a story that is as thrilling as it is meaningful.”

The makers on Monday unveiled the teaser, which is set across two timelines - 1978 and 2025. Salakaar follows the story of an Indian spy and sets the stage for an intense drama, where old enemies resurface, and the past threatens to destroy the present. The series is a blend of history and suspense, making intelligence its biggest arsenal.

It also stars Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi and Surya Sharma.

Inspired by real events, Salakaar is a story of a decorated spymaster who, driven by sheer mettle and crucial intelligence, successfully disarms enemy forces to safeguard national security as he discovers the existence of a top secret nuclear facility in Pakistan.

Faruk Kabir, director and co-writer, said: “Salakaar is an intense spy thriller with a deeply emotional core - it is the legend of an extraordinary Indian spy. It’s not about action for the sake of spectacle; it’s about intelligence as strategy and silence as sacrifice.”

“It was an incredible experience working with Naveen, Mukesh ji and Mouni - they did absolute justice to their characters and added so much to each character. This series is my tribute to the unsung minds who fought not only with bullets, but with brilliance,” Kabir added.

Naveen Kasturia said that Salakaar was an immense challenge, pushing me in unprecedented ways.

“Character-wise, portraying an individual of such astuteness and constant alertness, while living with the imminent danger of being an undercover operative in a foreign land, was a unique experience. One misstep could mean capture or worse.”

“Physically, it was my first foray into action, making it incredibly demanding. It was Faruk Kabir's passionate vision that truly guided me through this transformative role.”

Mukesh Rishi added that Salakaar is a spy thriller unlike any he has come across.

“It’s a project that values intellect as much as intensity where the real power lies in strategy, silence, and sacrifice. When I first read the script, I was struck by the authenticity of its world and the depth of its characters.”

Mukesh said that the director Faruk Kabir has created something truly compelling, grounded in reality, yet cinematic in vision.

“Collaborating with such a committed cast and crew made the experience even more fulfilling. This is the kind of story that stays with you because it’s not just about what happens, but why it happens, and at what cost.”

Salakaar streaming from August 8 on JioHotstar.

