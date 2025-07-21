Nitish Kumar Reddy Injury: Full Details, Expected Return, Team India Future, and More!

A left knee injury has ruled Team India's all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy out of the remainder of the India vs. England tour. Initial reports revealed that Nitish injured his knee while training at the gym on Sunday. The BCCI confirmed this information and also updated the final squad for the last two tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar series.

Nitish has had a rough time with his body ever since the start of the year. After playing all five tests vs. Australia at the start of the year at the Border Gavaskar trophy, Nitish was ruled out of a couple of home series owing to a side strain. There were comments that the 22-year-old's body couldn't cope with the amount of workload he endured in Australia.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out: What Exactly Is Going Wrong?

Nitish not only performed with the bat but also with the ball during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and those performances significantly impacted the way he played in the IPL too, claim experts. Even though it's understood that injuries are not new to all-rounders, India found great hope in Nitish Reddy as someone who can be explosive both with the bat and with the ball.

Following his exclusion from the first test against England, Nitish took Shardul Thakur's place in the squad for the next two tests. His contributions with the bat and ball were not as significant as during the Australia tour, but he did enough to secure a place for the last two tests. Unfortunately, this injury will put a further dent in his longevity plans.

He has experienced a side strain previously and is now dealing with ligament damage; the pertinent question remains: can Nitish Kumar Reddy continue as an all-rounder for the team in the future? If his body can't handle the workload, it won't be surprising if he loses his spot on the Indian team. It might take a couple of months more for Nitish Kumar Reddy to make a full-fledged recovery and stage a comeback. Fans might see Nitish Kumar Reddy back with the Indian squad during the 2025 Asia Cup.

Here's wishing the Indian pace bowler a speedy recovery.