Mouni Roy looks completely unrecognisable in her latest picture

Mumbai Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy has been giving fans a sneak peek into her fun moments, captured on camera. The actress recently shared a series of photos and videos on her social media account where the actress is looking hot.

In a picture, Mouni was seen absolutely unrecognizable in a photo. The actress’ facial features have seen quite a lot of changes over the years, making fans question if she had gone under the knife. Mouni has always maintained her silence over the same and chose to ignore questions over her rumoured “surgery.”

The series also consisted of her other fun moments captured during her leisure time and a few during her time at work. Mouni also shared some fun pictures of herself with her best friend and actress Disha Patani. In one of the videos, the Naagin star was gobbling up some Chinese food. From noodles to dry Manchurian, Mouni was seen enjoying her meal. The actress, who is a fitness freak, does have her cheat days where she indulges in all her favourite delicacies.

Talking about her work front, the actress is busy shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar's much-anticipated film, "The Wives." For the uninitiated, Mouni debuted into the entertainment world with an important character in the hit television serial "Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." Post that, she ventured into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer movie "Gold," followed by "Made in China" and "Brahmastra Part 1, Shiva." Her TV show “Naagin” was also a hit with the television audiences in India and abroad too. Talking about “The Wives,” Mouni Roy will be seen headlining in the movie, alongside a stellar cast, and the film is slated for release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Mouni never fails to make her fans happy by sharing hot photos on her social media. She is best friends with actress Disha Patani, and the two are always seen vacationing abroad.

