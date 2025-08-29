Punjab Govt Declares Reserve Holiday on September 1 — Here’s Why

As September begins, Punjab is set to mark a significant occasion. On Monday, September 1, the 531st Prakash Parv of Baba Shri Chand Ji Maharaj, the eldest son of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, will be celebrated across the state. To commemorate the event, the Punjab government has announced a reserve holiday for government employees.

Baba Shri Chand Maharaj, along with his brother Baba Lakhmi Das Ji, was born to Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Mata Sulakhni. He is renowned as the founder of the Udasi Sect.

According to the government order, this leave will be a reserve holiday, not a gazetted one. This means that schools, colleges, and government offices will remain open on September 1, but employees can choose to avail the leave as per the requirements or approval of their respective departments.

Punjab’s reserve holiday list includes a total of 28 holidays, out of which government employees can avail any two holidays. Additionally, there has been a demand to declare a local holiday in Gurdaspur district specifically for Baba Shri Chand Ji Maharaj’s 531st Prakash Parv, but no official statement has been released by the administration yet.

Apart from this reserve holiday, Punjab also has a public holiday on September 22 to celebrate Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.