Mouni Roy enjoys a train ride after ages

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Mouni Roy recently treated her fans with another fun social media update. The diva took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of herself enjoying a train ride after a long time.

In the clip, Mouni Roy can be seen oozing charm in a comfy sweatshirt and black sunglasses as she reads a book. She captioned the post, "The train ride back after agessssss". The 'Brahmastra' actress was seen having a gala time on the upper berth of the train.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy recently concluded the shoot of her upcoming drama "Salakaar". The actress celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony along with the cast and crew of the film. She can be seen dressed in a stunning orange salwar kameez in the pictures doing rounds on social media. Made under the direction of director Faruk Kabir, further details about the project have been kept under wraps.

Besides being an actress, Mouni Roy is also a successful entrepreneur. She is the proud owner of the restaurant chain, "Badmaash".

Not too long ago, Mauni Roy made headlines after a clip of her taking a nasty fall went viral on social media. She was heading out after a New Year's party in Mumbai with husband Suraj Nambiar and BFF Disha Patani. As these three were trying to make their way out of the paparazzi crowd, Mouni Roy lost her balance and fell on the pavement. However, her husband Suraj Nambair helped her get up. He held her hand as they got into the car.

For the unversed, Mouni Roy and Disha Pathani are very close friends. The two actresses are often seen spending quality time with each other. The BFFs got to know one other during 'The Entertainers Tour' in the U.S. The tour also had Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben, among others.

