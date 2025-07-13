Mouni Roy dreams of island life from the comfort of her bed

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, on Sunday, took to social media to relive memories of her island vacation.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of her relaxed, tropical state of mind. Roy posted a couple of her photos and videos from her vacation and simply captioned it, “In my bed but mentally on an island.” In the images, the actress is seen rocking different bikinis. She also shared candid photos where she is seen enjoying the island. One video shows Mouni lying down and relaxing while making funny faces at the camera.

A few days ago, the ‘Gold’ actress revealed in an Instagram post that she had begun shooting for her upcoming film “The Wives.” Mouni Roy shared a photo of herself with director Madhur Bhandarkar, where both were holding clapboards as they posed together on set. The 'Brahmāstra' actress captioned the post, “Day 1 on this new film I’m truly excited about, grateful to be creating with the maestro himself @imbhandarkar Thrilled for the journey ahead #TheWives @pranavjain27.”

Responding to the post, Mouni's close friend and fellow actress Disha Patani wrote, "Congratulations, my Mon, go kill it!"

“The Wives,” which is an original narrative rooted in the fascinating world of glamour, also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruvala.

Mouni Roy began her acting journey in 2006 with the popular television show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” She went on to gain widespread recognition for her role as Sati in “Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.”

In 2011, she made her film debut with the Punjabi romantic drama “Hero Hitler in Love.” The 39-year-old actress made her Hindi film debut in 2018 with Akshay Kumar’s period sports drama “Gold.” In 2022, she earned critical acclaim for her performance in the fantasy epic “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.”

