Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu & others mourn the loss of Kota Srinivasa Rao

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Prominent South actor Kota Srinivasa Rao left for heavenly abode on Sunday at the age of 83 after suffering from a prolonged illness. Many members of the South film fraternity mourned the loss of the legendary actor through social media.

Ram Charan penned on X, "Cinema will miss a versatile actor like Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu. The memorable characters he has etched in our memories will be remembered forever. May his soul rest in peace and may his family find strength and solace during this difficult time."

His 'RRR' co-star Jr NTR shared, "Kot Srinivasa Rao... just the name is enough. An unparalleled acting talent. A great actor who infused life into every character in his own unique style.The moments I acted with him during my cinematic journey will be cherished forever. I pray for peace for his soul. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

'RRR' maker SS Rajamouli penned, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao garu. A master of his craft, a legend who breathed life into every character he portrayed. His presence on screen was truly irreplaceable. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Mahesh Babu added, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao garu..This loss feels personal to all of us who grew up watching and learning from him…May his soul rest in peace. Sending Strength and prayers to his family."

Karthi expressed his grief in the following words, "We lost a legend today. The demise of Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu deeply saddens me.

His love for the craft, his energy on set, and the unforgettable characters he brought to life will always stay with us. A true actor’s actor — he inspired us all. Will miss you, sir."

Many others also used social media to share their condolences to the loved ones of the veteran actor.

During his career spanning more than four decades, Rao has been a part of above 750 films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

