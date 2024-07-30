Mother, child killed in Manipur landslide

Imphal, July 30 (IANS) A woman and her infant son died following a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, police said on Tuesday.

A Police official said that the incident took place at Dimthanlong village and police constable Ringsinlung Kahmei was also injured after his house was swept away in the landslide.

The injured police constable has been shifted to a hospital in Imphal for medical treatment where his health condition is stated to be critical.

Many districts of Manipur have recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery of the injured policeman.

