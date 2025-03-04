Most organised people key to productivity, feel 9 in 10 Indian professionals: Report

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) At least 94 per cent of Indian knowledge workers believe that most organised individuals are also the most productive, highlighting the strong connection between order and output, according to a report on Tuesday.

A significant 56 per cent of Indian knowledge workers report having to take on extra work when collaborating with disorganised colleagues.

This highlights the ripple effect of disorganisation, where the burden of inefficiency falls on others, potentially leading to increased workloads and decreased morale, according to the survey commissioned by Atlassian and conducted by Wakefield Research.

Furthermore, 33 per cent of professionals have had to redo work due to a disorganized teammate, underscoring the direct cost of disorganization in terms of wasted time and resources.

Notably, 82 per cent of Indian participants consider themselves more organised than their colleagues, suggesting a high level of self-perceived organisational competence in the workforce.

While the ideal of perfect organisation is often touted, the survey also revealed a more nuanced reality in India.

Many professionals have developed their own unique systems for managing tasks, even if those systems appear unconventional.

In fact, chaos correlates with age as 71 per cent of Gen Z and 72 per cent of millennials in India agree their organisation system looks chaotic, but it works perfectly for them.

The survey reveals that 46 per cent of Indian workers use two separate to-do lists to track tasks across work and their personal lives, while 27 per cent combine personal and work tasks into one to-do list.

Furthermore, most (83 per cent) Indian knowledge workers are using tools introduced to them in their workplace to organise their personal lives, especially senior leaders, highlighting the spillover effect of professional tools into personal organisation, said the report.

