MoS Suresh Gopi vows to resign 'temporarily' to lead protest for transgender rights

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (IANS) Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Saturday said that he is prepared to resign from his ministerial post for two days to lead a protest in support of the transgender community if the Pinarayi Vijayan government fails to deliver on its promise of financial assistance.

The Minister made the statement while attending an Onam celebration organised along with members of the transgender community in the state capital.

“If the state government does not extend support, a 'Karuvannur model' agitation would be launched before the next year's Onam,” said Gopi.

The event began with the lighting of the lamp, followed by various cultural performances.

Members of the transgender community who have excelled in different fields were honoured at the function. It concluded with the distribution of Onakkodi (new clothes for Onam) and a traditional Onam feast (Onasadya) which Gopi took part.

“Doing something meaningful for the transgender community is nothing short of divine blessing. The state government mst provide the committed financial aid. Personally, I will also contribute funds to support surgeries for ten more transgender persons. I will always stand with them. If the government refuses to act, I will resign from my ministerial post for two days to lead the protest. After that, I will resume my responsibilities again as minister,” he added.

The actor-turned-politician’s remarks highlight growing concerns over the lack of timely state assistance for transgender persons, many of whom depend on government schemes for healthcare and rehabilitation support.

His declaration has resonated within activist circles, who view it as a rare gesture of solidarity from a Union minister.

Suresh Gopi has consistently stood with the transgender community in Kerala during their struggles and hardships.

As part of his support, Gopi had earlier deposited Rs 12 lakh at Amrita Hospital to cover the cost of gender reassignment surgeries.

Out of this, surgeries for ten individuals have already been successfully completed.

