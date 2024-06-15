Mortal remains of Kuwait fire victim from Bengal reach Kolkata

Kolkata, June 15 (IANS) The mortal remains of Dwarikesh Pattanayak, a native of West Bengal's West Midnapore district who was one of the victims of the deadly fire in Kuwait, reached the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Saturday.

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose was present at the airport to receive the mortal remains on behalf of the state government.

BJP legislator from Asansol-Dakshin Assembly constituency in West Burdwan district, Agnimitra Paul and other leaders from the state were also present at the airport to pay homage to the departed soul.

Minister Bose informed media persons that the state government would take the entire responsibility of taking the body to his residence and even performing the last rituals.

“The state government will also consider whether compensation can be provided to the family of the victim,” he added.

Agnimitra Paul said that it is unfortunate that several youths from West Bengal have to go outside even at the risk of their lives in search of livelihood.

“This is because there is a lack of investment and industry in the state. Lack of employment opportunities are prompting talented youths like Pattanayak to stay away from home and family,” she added.

Pattanayak was employed as a mechanical engineer in Kuwait.

