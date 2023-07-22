'Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match' trailer is filled with guts, gore, epic martial arts

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) The San Diego Comic Con is on fire with a bunch of reveals. Just a while ago on Saturday, the comic con revealed new footage of the ‘John Wick’ spin-off series ‘The Continental’, and now it has revealed the official Red Band trailer for the adult-animated action movie ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match’ which is of course filled with blood, guts, gore, epic martial arts and brutal fatalities.

The movie is based on the highly popular ‘Mortal Kombat’ video game franchise which is well known for its incredibly bloody martial arts fighting and brutal fatalities such as ripping out spinal cords, cutting open someone in half, punching hands through chests and much more violent scenarios in graphic detail with bucket loads of blood.

The movie is the latest installment in the ‘Mortal Kombat’ animated movies, and follows the journey of one of the game’s most popular characters, the pompous and arrogant Hollywood star Johnny Cage through the 1980’s and how he becomes a prime contestant for the deadly tournament.

Johnny Cage has been one of the main characters in all the four animated ‘Mortal Kombat’ films, though there is a difference in Cage’s character this time around, because as opposed to ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge’, ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms’ and Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind’ before it, the story goes back in time and as such is bit of an origin story.

Johnny Cage will be voiced once again by Joel McHale who voiced the character in the other animated appearances he's had in the ‘Mortal Kombat Legends’ movies, and he'll star opposite Jennifer Grey who plays herself in the movie.

Looking to become an A-list actor, Johnny Cage enters the world of Hollywood, but as his co-star Jennifer, goes missing from the set, the aspiring actor finds himself thrust into a dark and shadowy world filled to the brim with danger and deceit.

Embarking on a bloody journey, Johnny will face-off against a sinister secret society plotting a nefarious scheme, taking the fight to the bloodthirsty warriors of the Netherrealm in order to save Earthrealm alongside his fellow Mortal Kombat fighters as all enter into the violent tournament, all the while his career is still at stake!

A new incarnation of Johnny Cage is also making his way to the big screen, much like the actor would want, and as production for ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ goes underway, actor Karl Urban, best known for his roles in movies such as ‘The Lord Of The Rings’, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Dredd’ alongside his role in the ‘The Boys’ series, is set to play the next live-action version of the actor-fighter.

‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match’ will release on October 17, 2023 and is produced Warner Brothers.

