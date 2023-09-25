More than a year after stoking controversy, Nupur Sharma makes 1st public appearance

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Almost more than a year after she made controversial remarks against prophet Mohammad, suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Sunday made her first public appearance in Delhi during the promotional event of a movie here.

She was reportedly seen at the promotional event of Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming movie ‘The Vaccine War’.

She had stoked a controversy last year in May when during a live news debate she made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. She later unconditionally apologised for her remarks on X (formerly Twitter) last year.

Following backlash and threats, she had remained away from the public glare.

She was suspended from the BJP for making controversial statement. After her controversial remarks on the live television debate, she had also alleged that she has been facing death and rape threats online.

